Imagine Dragons’ ‘Demons’ Music Video Joins 1 Billion Views Club

Imagine Dragons have reached a new milestone, with the music video for their hit song “Demons” hitting one billion views on YouTube, the video platform announced on Wednesday (July 20).

Produced by Alex da Kid, the track was first released in January 2013 and served as the third single off the Las Vegas rockers’ debut album Night Visions. “Demons” eventually became the band’s second top 10 hit after their 2012 breakout single “Radioactive,” peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

The video, meanwhile, finds frontman Dan Reynolds sporting a mullet and bathed in blue light as he sings, “I wanna hide the truth, I wanna shelter you/ But with the beast inside, there’s nowhere we can hide/ No matter what we breed, we still are made of greed/ This is my kingdom come, this is my kingdom come.”

According to YouTube, the music video for “Demons” is Imagine Dragons’ fourth visual to reach one billion views on the platform, following 2017’s “Believer” and “Thunder,” as well as the aforementioned “Radioactive.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds and co. just released their latest studio album, Mercury — Act 2, earlier in July, just 10 months after dropping Mercury — Act 1. The two-part album contains singles “Follow You,” “Cutthroat,” “Wrecked,” “Monday,” “Bones,” “Sharks,” and the J.I.D-assisted “Enemy” — the latter of which peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and also hit No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart at the beginning of May.

In an exclusive chat with Billboard, J.I.D called the collab “a blessing,” adding, “They’ve made many great records, so it was a no-brainer to make this happen when they reached out to me.”

Revisit Imagine Dragons’ video for “Demons” below.