Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds’ Wife Aja Volkman Files for Divorce

Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds and estranged wife Aja Volkman’s separation has moved to the next step, as she has officially filed for divorce, Billboard confirms. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The were documents filed Tuesday (April 18) at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. As of press time, neither party has made a statement.

The petition arrives months after Reynolds’ announcement that he and Volkman — who is also a musician and is the lead singer of Nico Vega — were going their separate ways, and plan to co-parent. (The pair previously split in 2018, but by 2019 announced they were trying to repair the relationship.)

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” the Grammy winner tweeted in September. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Reynolds and Volkman tied the knot in March 2011. Over their 12 years of marriage, the pair welcomed four children: Arrow, 10; twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5; and Valentine, 2.

After announcing their separation in 2022, the Imagine Dragons frontman appeared on The Howard Stern Show and shared his feelings. “I love her. She is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids,” he said. “Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I’m just on the path I’m supposed to be on in life.”