Imagine Music Festival 2023 Drops Phase Two Lineup With Sofi Tukker, Slander & More: Exclusive

A big show just got bigger, with Georgia’s Imagine Music Festival on Tuesday (June 20) announcing the phase two lineup for its September show.

Lineup additions include Sofi Tukker, Slander doing a techno oriented Slander Presents: Before Dawn set (in addition to its headlining slot), bass kings Ganja White Night and Subtronics doing their first ever b2b show, along with U.K. producer Elderbrook, progressive house duo Kasablanca, rising house artists Nostalgix, Deeper Purpose and Matt Sassari, bass producers Marauda and Mersiv, electro pop duo Telykast and more.

This collection of artists joins a lineup already including Big Gigantic, Chris Lake, Dab The Sky, Dillon Francis playing b2b with Knock2, Dom Dolla, Jade Cicada, John Summit, NGHTMRE playing b2b with DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal’s bass DJ alter-ego), along with REZZ, Vintage Culture and more. Additionally, the festival will include stage takeovers from brands including Brownies & Lemonade, Monstercat, KidsGoneMad! and Off the Grid.

Altogether, more than 100 artists will play across four stages. Tickets for the camping festival, which happens on rustic a 5,000-acre property near Rome, Ga., are on sale now.

“Imagine Festival was founded with a simple but powerful belief that through the transformative power of music, art, and community, we can ignite the imagination and inspire positive change in the world where our dreams become a reality,” festival co-founder Madeleine Goodhand said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of creativity, diversity, and possibility, and I am constantly in awe of the incredible energy and passion that our attendees bring to the event. Together, we are building a vibrant community, one beat, one brushstroke and one moment at a time.”

See the lineup below: