Il Divo Wish ‘Speedy Recovery’ For Hospitalized Member Carlos Marin

Classical crossover vocal group Il Divo revealed on Thursday (Dec. 16) that group member Carlos Marin has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. “Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital,” they tweeted about the 53-year-old member of the multi-national quartet who’ve sold tens of millions of albums since their formation in 2004.

“We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” they added about the Spanish baritone who has toured the world alongside bandmates Urs Bühler (Sweden), David Miller (U.S.) and Sébastien Izambard (France). At press time a spokesperson for the group had not returned requests for comment and additional information on Marin’s condition.

Last week, the group postponed their planned UK Christmas tour until next year, “due to illness.” At the time they did not specify the nature of the illness, writing, “Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road again in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas.”

A video posted on Dec. 6 from a concert in Bath, England appeared to be the last time Marin was recorded on stage, with planned shows in Hull and Nottingham canceled before the group announced the postponement of the tour on Dec. 10. The quartet’s site still lists a series of U.S. shows slated to kick off on Jan. 6 with a show at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Saratoga, Florida; the early 2022 leg is currently slated to run through a March 6 gig at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Ticketholders were encouraged to hold on to their existing tickets for the UK holiday tour, which will be valid for the rescheduled 2022 dates.

See Il Divo’s statement, video and the rescheduled dates below.

Southend and Bournemouth! Thank you for being such great hosts. We had a great time and can't wait to come back! 🎄✨ #ChristmaswithIlDivo pic.twitter.com/I8YuWrZS8A — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 6, 2021

Il Divo 2022 Christmas tour dates

Dec. 3 — Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

Dec. 8 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 9 — Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

Dec. 10 — Harrogate, UK @ Convention Centre

Dec. 12 — Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

Dec. 14 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Dec. 16 — London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley