Skrillex, Fred Again.., Iggy Pop, Grimes & Black Coffee Lead III Points 2023: See the Complete Lineup

It will be a hot one in Miami this October with the city’s longstanding III Points festival on Tuesday (June 20) dropping an expansive lineup for its annual fest.

Taking place Oct. 20-21 at Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center, the 2023 lineup leads with Skrillex, Fred again.., Iggy Pop, Grimes and Black Coffee.

A largely electronic affair that will also include hip-hop and rock, the lineup also includes John Summit playing b2b with Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, Âme b2b Dixon, stages curated by Richie Hawtin and The Martinez Brothers, Caroline Polacheck, Keinemusik, Jeff Mills, Explosions In The Sky, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, SBTRKT, Mau P and many others. The festival will also feature Despacio — the vinyl-only dance tent by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele — for both days of the festival.

2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the festival, which was co-founded by will also feature a flurry of local Miami acts. After an initial round of ticket sales, tickets for III Points 2023 go back on sale this Thursday, June 22, at 12 p.m. ET.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks,” says III Points co-founder David Sinopoli, who’s also the co-owner of Miami’s trendsetting club Space. “We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”

See the full lineup below: