LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Porter Robinson & More Join Rosalía on Miami’s III Points 2022 Lineup

III Points is returning to Miami, and it’s bringing that South Beach heat with it. A blazing hot lineup arrived Tuesday (June 14), featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem and Rosalía (this latter artist was teased as the festival’s first headliner in April).

Other big-font artists appearing at the fest include Porter Robinson, Flume, Fisher, Black Coffee, James Blake, Joji, Chris Lake and Orbital. Further down the lineup are Madeon, Polo & Pan, John Summit, DJ Harvey, Nina Kraviz and Sama’ Abdulhadi.

This two-day event is happening Oct. 21-22 at Mana Wynwood, a convention center in the hip Miami neighborhood. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. ET.

III Points launched in Miami in 2013 and is now produced by the Los Angeles-based Insomniac Events, who are also behind global megafestivals including EDC Las Vegas. But Insomniac is leaning futher beyond their traditionally electronic bills with this III Points lineup, which positions a long list of dance artists alongside Latin and hip-hop stars, with the lineup including Busta Rhymes, Freddie Gibbs, and a special joint performance from Miami rapper Uncle Luke appearing with Trick Daddy and Trina. In total, more than 150 acts will play across III Point’s seven stages.

The event will also feature a full weekend of Despacio, a sound system and music listening experience designed in collaboration with LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, which has previously appeared at festivals including Coachella and Sonar.

III Points 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, with the 2021 rescheduled from April to October for this same reason.

See the full lineup below.