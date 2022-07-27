Iggy Azalea Gushes Over 2-Year-Old Son Onyx In Sweet Photo

Iggy Azalea is sharing just how much she loves her son. The 32-year-old rapper shared a photo of her two-year-old son, Onyx, via Instagram Story on Monday (July 25).

The picture featured Onyx — whom Azalea shares with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti — wearing a gray t-shirt featuring Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear and Woody, grey shorts and white sneakers and holding up his pointer finger for his mother. “Onyx is such a cutie I can’t handle it,” Azalea captioned the sweet snap.

The Instagram Story update is a rare one for Azalea — in 2021, the rapper stated via Twitter that she would no longer be sharing images or updates about Onyx after people started bullying him on the social media while he was an infant.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!” she shared at the time. “I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL.”

She added, “My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears,” she said. “Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad.”

Azalea is gearing up to go on road with Pitbull for his Can’t Stop Us Now North American tour, which is scheduled to begin in Raleigh, N.C. on July 28; she revealed that she will be taking Onyx with her for the six-week trek.