Iggy Azalea Talks Oddest OnlyFans Requests, Recounts Having Wisdom Teeth Yanked Before Beyonce Show

Iggy Azalea has done it her way.

The Aussie hip-hop artist has been there, done that, making the leap from sleepy Mullumbimby to global chart star, she’s enjoyed the extreme highs, endured the deep lows of a career in showbiz, become a mom, and, now, she’s riding a lucrative sideline on OnlyFans.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 22), the rapper stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for some chat, a trip down memory lane, and well-advised question dodging.

Iggy got her recording career away in smoking-hot fashion back in 2014, when she joined the Beatles as the only acts to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits, doing so with “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, and as the featured artist on Ariana Grande’s “Problem,” respectively.

Just months earlier, another “crazy” thing happened. She opened for Beyonce on the Australian leg of The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

“That was such a long time ago. The whole thing was crazy to me, the fact that she knew who I was crazy to me because she’s Beyonce,” she recounts.

That wasn’t the only crazy memory she holds from that time. Iggy had two wisdom teeth pulled on the day of a show, and refused to pull out of her duties. “I got my wisdom teeth pulled out at two in the afternoon, and the doctor was like, ‘don’t do any exercise.’ I was like, ‘would a stage show be exercising?'”

Post-op Iggy had gauze in her mouth until she went on stage, at which point the adrenaline kicked in. And — voila — performance nailed. “Beyonce, she’s amazing. She’s queen of the world,” Iggy insists. And she also commands a spread fit for a queen. “Her catering was off-the-chain amazing,” she quips.

Sitting alongside James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules, Iggy discussed her forthcoming “cool art project,” which includes a coffee table book, partly inspired by Madonna’s Sex book from 1992. “She’s the blueprint.”

When the Q&A rounds fired off, Iggy fired back. Cohen asked her must-have ingredients for a hot man (witty banter), her pet peeves (badly packed suitcases drive her up the wall, apparently), and her sexiest music video of all time (Rihanna, Cher, Madonna in no particular order).

When the host asked who’s the better rapper between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Iggy responded,

“Oh my god, why would you do this to me? I just don’t want to start drama.”

And wisely, she didn’t offer an answer. She also refused to respond to the question on which artist she refused to collaborate with.

Silence, as we know, is golden.

And the oddest request from her OnlyFans subscribers? When she’s asked to talk dirty — and mean — and guys casually throw chunks of cash her way. You couldn’t make it up.

The hip-hop artist launched her “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” in January, which includes a $25-per-month subscription deal that promises “first-look access and exclusive content from the project,” which is slated to wrap up in December with the release of the coffee table book.

Watch the Watch What Happens Live interview below.