Iggy Azalea Will Not Be Apologizing for Making Money Off OnlyFans Photos: ‘I Think They’re Beautiful’

Iggy Azalea is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform which allows users to view often racy content on a creator’s page.

The rapper joined Emily Ratajkowski on the model’s High Low podcast this week, where she discussed the empowerment surrounding making money off her “own body” on the platform. “I made record labels so much money off my body. I made a lot of people so much money off my body,” Azalea explained, adding that she got “the smallest cut off my own f—ing body and my own work and my own ideas.”

She continued, “I don’t think I have to say sorry about the fact that I want to commodify my own s—.”

Ratajkowski agreed that having “control” over your own body image is important. Azalea added, “And I enjoy it. I’m going to do it anyway. That’s the thing. I’m going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they’re beautiful, and I like my breasts. F— sorry!”

The “Fancy” rapper launched her “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” in January, which includes a $25-per-month subscription deal that promises “first-look access and exclusive content from the project,” which is slated to wrap up in December with the release of a coffee table book.

“I’m making so much money that I won’t say how much it is,” Azalea told Ratajkowski of her OnlyFans account.

