Iggy Azalea Promises New Music and ‘Scandalous Sh–’ Is On the Way

First thing’s first, she’s still the realest. Iggy Azalea took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to confirm that she has new music coming out later this year.

The rapper teased the new tunes in response to a fan asking her directly when new music would arrive on Twitter. Quote-tweeting the follower’s question, she wrote, “Music?… summer. Scandalous sh–?… Friday.” (She previously confirmed her grand return to music last summer in a tweet decrying followers’ penchant for being “negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it,” she wrote at the time.)

Azalea didn’t offer any more clues as to the scandal she’s currently prepping for the end of the week, but music by the summertime would be her first new release since the 2021 single “Knock Yourself Out,” featuring Sophia Scott and Renee Blair.

The star also dropped her most recent full-length that same year, The End of an Era, which included the singles “Sip It” with Tyga, “Brazil” and “Iam the Stripclub,” as well as collaborations with Sisterhood of Hip Hop star Bia (“Is That Right”), Ellise (“Day 3 in Miami (End of an Era)”) and Alice Chater (“N.Y.E.”).

Both announcements will arrive in the wake of Azalea selling her back catalog in a reported eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The agreement included both the rapper’s masters and publishing shares on her past hits like “Fancy” (with Charli XCX), “Black Widow” (with Rita Ora), “Problem” (with Ariana Grande) and more.

See Azalea’s latest tease about new music below.