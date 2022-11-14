Here’s What Idina Menzel Told Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo About ‘Wicked’

From one witch to the next! Idina Menzel recently shared her advice to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are set to play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West in an upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

“Just always keeping in mind that what’s underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved,” the actress, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical, told E! News. “That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world.”

Menzel also told the witchy duo to “think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it’s like to be different but be beautiful and to own that.”

However, the star added that Grande and Erivo “don’t need myself,” as they are “so supremely talented.” She noted, “I just said, ‘Look, if you’re ever having a day and you need to kind of get back to what it’s all about, I’m here if you want to talk, that’s all.'”

Based on the Broadway musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked follows two magical enemies-turned-best friends played by Grande and Erivo. The project will be split into two separate films, the first of which is slated to hit theaters in December 2024.

Last month, the “Positions” singer unveiled her newly blonde hair — dyed to match the golden tresses of her character — to Instagram.