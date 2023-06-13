Idina Menzel Shares How She ‘Wouldn’t Be Where I Am Today’ Without the LGBTQ+ Community

Idina Menzel took the stage at WeHo Pride over the weekend, and she sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to discuss her new music and the impact the LGBTQIA+ community has had on her career.

Of her dance-heavy new single “Move,” Menzel revealed, “I think it might have been something people didn’t expect from me, but once they hear it, I think they’ll it’s a pretty organic transition. Big voices, big disco grooves.”

She continued that she understands why the song connects to the LGBTQIA+ community, as “it’s about having to find my self-esteem and empower myself to get up every day and be who I am authentically, which is honestly what I’ve learned from all my friends in this community. I probably wouldn’t be who I am today if I hadn’t learned to be myself in this world and if it wasn’t for [the LGBTQIA+] community.”

Of course, the Frozen actress reveals that Pride celebrations are a lot different than her comfort zone on Broadway — in a good way. “Here you don’t have to behave so much. You can stand, you can dance, you can sing. It feels really good,” she said with a laugh.

She also weighed in on drag queens covering “Let It Go” at shows. “When I go, I’m always so flattered, especially when someone is doing one of my characters,” she explained. “I’m just so inspired by the creativity, the artistry. I’m really sad and angry about everything that’s going on and all the legislation.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Idina Menzel above.