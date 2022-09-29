Idina Menzel Is Finally Addressing Those ‘Frozen 3’ Rumors

Idina Menzel dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Sept. 28) to chat with the talk show host about her new children’s book, Loud Mouse. However, Fallon managed to sneak in a question about the possibility of a Frozen 3 film.

“We had Kristen Bell on the show not too long ago, and she unofficially confirmed, with no backing or no truth to it that Frozen 3 is happening,” he told Menzel, who jokingly responded, “I can unofficially claim with no backing that there will be a Frozen 4 and 5. The triology and then the quadrupoly or whatever its called!”

Fallon went on to share how much he loved the 2019 sequel of the popular Disney film, adding that he’d “love” a third installment with Menzel reprising her role as Elsa. “I’d love it because I’d love to pay my son’s college tuition,” Menzel responded with a laugh.

Menzel’s comments on Frozen 3 come just a few months after Bell — who plays Princess Anna in the film — told Fallon, “I would … like to officially announce … with zero authority … Frozen 3,” before adding, “Please bear in mind, I did say ‘zero authority’ ’cause I can’t do that. I can’t do that, no, I’m not in charge. At all.”

The soundtracks for both Frozen movies reigned atop the Billboard 200 upon their respective releases, with the first spending 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 and becoming the best performing album of 2014.

Watch Menzel’s full interview with Jimmy Fallon below.