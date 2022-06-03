Ichiko Aoba Announces 2022 World Tour: See the Dates

Japanese singer-songwriter Ichiko Aoba is set to tour Europe and North America later this year. The folk singer and guitarist announced that she will be traveling to Europe in August and to the U.S. and Canada in October for her 2022 international tour.

Ahead of her global trek, the 32-year-old artist will also perform alongside Phonolite Strings at the Blue Note Tokyo on July 21.

“The world of Windswept Adan that I wrote two years ago remains vivid in my heart, and I feel that’s a precious thing for a creator,” she says. “Sailing in an ever- changing world, I’ll visit Blue Note Tokyo in July and England’s Milton Court Concert Hall in September along with string musicians and with new sounds in tow. And I’ll also head to the U.S. for the first time on my international tour starting in August. As the common sense we’ve fostered rapidly falls apart, I’m glad to be able to go on a pilgrimage around the world with music.”

Related Camilo Postpones Mexico City Date Due to COVID

Aoba also shared a new video from last year’s Bunkamura Orchard Hall concert in Tokyo along with the announcement. Watch the clip and see her international tour dates below.

ICHIKO AOBA INTERNATIONAL TOUR 2022

Aug. 20 Green Man Festival, Wales, GB Aug. 22 Hug & Pint, Glasgow, GB

Aug. 25 Musikefterskolen, Humble, DK

Aug. 26 Vega, Copenhagen, DK

Aug. 30 Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester, GB

Sept. 3 Milton Court, London, GB *Ichiko Aoba with 12 Ensemble

Sept. 7 Kiezsalon @ Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, DE Sept. 8 TRAFO, Jena, DE

Sept. 9 Heppel & Ettlich, Munich, DE

Sept. 11 Bergkonzert, Stuttgart, DE

Oct. 14 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 15 Swedish American Hall, San Francisco, CA

Oct. 17 The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

Oct. 18 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR

Oct. 21 Constellation, Chicago, IL

Oct. 23 Longboat Hall, Toronto, ON

Oct. 25 Crystal Ballroom, Somerville, MA

Oct. 26 National Sawdust, Brooklyn, NY

Oct. 28 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA