Ice-T Finally Joins Coco Austin & Daughter for Adorable Family TikTok

There he is! Ice-T starred in a TikTok for the very first time on Thursday (Feb. 2).

In the clip, the rapper lip-syncs along to Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing,” mouthing, “Cause you’re the cigarette and I’m the smoker/ We raise the bet ’cause you’re the joker/ You are the chalk, and I can be the blackboard/ You can be the talk and I can be the walk, yeah,” alongside Coco Austin and their six-yera-old daughter Chanel.

The video was posted to the official channel of his wife who amusingly recognized what such a rare occasion it was in the clip’s caption. “I finally got Ice to do a TikTok !!” the Ice Loves Coco star wrote. “Please Like and follow so he will do more!”

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the Law and Order: SVU actor’s big TikTok debut, with one in particular commenting, “His timing and talent unmatched.” Others focused on the three as a unit and couldn’t resist pointing out Chanel’s resemblance to her famous dad, writing, “You guys are literally the cutest lil family” and “she is a mini ICE-T.. Omg she looks so much like her dad” with a string of red heart emojis.

This weekend, Ice-T will make another special appearance — this time at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he’ll help lead a segment introduced by LL Cool J celebrating 50 years of hip-hop history with heavyweights like Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Big Boy, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Nelly, Method Man, Salt-N-Peppa and DJ Spinderella, Too $hort, Swizz Beatz, Queen Latifah, Public Enemy and many others also performing.

Watch Ice-T and Coco’s cute TikTok below.