Ice Spice Calls Taylor Swift the ‘Sweetest Person Ever’ After ‘Karma’ Remix News

Ice Spice has a major fan in Taylor Swift — so much so that the two women are officially collaborators.

On Wednesday (May 24), Swift set the Internet ablaze when she announced that she would be dropping a special remix of her Midnights track “Karma.” In the announcement, the pop star also shared several kind words about Ice. “Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift wrote in the announcement, which featured the new cover art for “Karma” featuring Ice. “So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

Following Swift’s announcement — which also revealed that a new cut of her Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach” is on the way too — the 23-year-old Bronx native took to Twitter and replied, “sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu” with purple heart and hand heart emojis.

The new Swift collaboration is one of many recent wins: Billboard crowned Ice the new Princess of Rap in a May 11 cover story. A few short days after, Lady Gaga danced to Ice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princes Diana” remix while trying on Haus Labs lipstick shades and captioned the post, “These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD.” Minaj couldn’t contain her excitement at the shout-out, reposting Gaga’s TikTok to her Instagram Story with “GAGGGG!!!!!!” in all caps.

See Ice Spice and Swift’s tweet below.