Ice Spice Reveals She Was Initially ‘Confused’ by Princess Diana Comparisons

After Ice Spice‘s viral ascent to fame due to the success of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” fans on the internet were quick to draw comparisons between her and the late Princess Diana, lovingly calling the drill rapper “The People’s Princess” and often referencing the late British royal when speaking about her online. But Ice Spice admits in a cover story interview with Billboard that the references initially confused her.

“I saw all of my supporters being like, ‘She’s the People’s Princess! She’s Princess Diana!’ ” Ice told Billboard‘s Heran Mamo. “At first, I was confused. I was like, ‘Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?’ But [then] I was like, ‘F–k it, she’s iconic.’”

Ice Spice has since embraced being compared to the original People’s Princess, and referenced the meme in her appropriately titled single “Princess Diana.” In the song, she confidently raps, “Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras/ And they hype that I’m up on them banners/ Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?)/ In the hood I’m like Princess Diana” over drill beats.

“Princess Diana” recently crowned Billboard‘s Hot Rap Songs chart after the remix, which features Nicki Minaj, was released on April 14. The collaboration marked the first time in the chart’s 34-year history that a track co-billed women hit No. 1. (Elsewhere, “Princess Diana” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently in its third week on the chart.)

Revisit Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” in the video below and read the full cover story here.