Ice Spice & PinkPantheress Are Feeling ‘Extra Snatched’ in SKIMS’ New Shapewear Ad: See the Pics

Nessa Barett & RAYE also star in the campaign, modeling the Seamless Sculpt High Neck Thong Bodysuit & more.

Ice Spice
Ice Spice Vanessa Beecroft for Skims

SKIMS has just debuted several new shapewear styles for spring, and has tapped several Gen Z musicians to do it. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” collaborators PinkPantheress and Ice Spice star in the new ad campaign alongside fellow musicians Nessa Barrett and RAYE for Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, which arrived on Monday (April 24).

Ice Spice

“I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” Kardashian said in a statement regarding the release. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, PinkPantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

In the new brand images and videos, Ice Spice wears the Seamless Sculpt High Neck Thong Bodysuit in the color bronze and PinkPantheress wears the Seamless Sculpt High Waist Catsuit in the color jasper (charcoal gray). Elsewhere in the campaign images, Barrett is seen in the Seamless Sculpt Slip Dress in the color sienna (tan) while RAYE appears in the Seamless Sculpt Strapless Thong Bodysuit in the color clay (light gray).

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said Ice Spice. “I’m happy to be a part of the latest campaign.” PinkPantheress echoed her collaborator’s sentiment, adding, “These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure.”

On the charts, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” sits at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Ice’s “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj debuts at No. 4 on the chart.

See the photos and videos from the new SKIMS campaign below.

