Ice Spice Teams Up With North West for Adorable Mini-Me TikTok

North West continued her hot streak on TikTok over the weekend by tapping Ice Spice for help in making a viral video.

The clip posted Saturday depicts the rising rapper lip-syncing to a TikTok mash-up of her 2023 single “In Ha Mood” and The Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter playfully raps along next to her. However, the TikTok fun didn’t end there. Two days later, North decided to double down on the video by dressing up as Ice Spice, complete with a curly red wig and her signature chain and re-create the moment — stitching together the original snippet with a friend for double the lip-sync madness.

In another video, North, her friends and Ice dance along to the song before Kardashian makes a quick cameo to blow the camera a kiss. A third features Ice Spice’s hit collab with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” — which has so far peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — as the rapper raids Kardashian’s fridge with the girls to the lyrics, “And I can’t eat enough with you.”

It’s certainly no secret that North is a fan of the artist otherwise known as Isis Gaston after declaring the “Bikini Bottom” songstress was one of her favorites in a series of TikToks filmed late last month with Selena Gomez’s younger sister Gracie Teefey.

Check out North West’s adorable series of TikToks with Ice Spice below.