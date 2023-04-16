×
 
Fans Choose Ice Spice’s ‘Princess Diana (Remix)’ Feat. Nicki Minaj as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The team-up brought in nearly 37% of the vote.

Ice Spice
Ice Spice

Ice Spice‘s “Princess Diana (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 14) on Billboard, choosing the hip-hop collaboration as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Princess Diana (Remix)” brought in nearly 37% of the vote, beating out new music by SZA featuring Doja Cat (“Kill Bill (Remix)”), Post Malone (“Chemical”), Kelly Clarkson (“Mine / Me”), Metallica (72 Seasons), and others.

Ice Spice’s latest track adds to her already impressive list of 2023 collabs, including the top 10 smash “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and “Gangsta Boo,” the Lil Tjay team-up from her Like..? EP.

The “Princess Diana (Remix)” not only provides a co-sign from Minaj, but it seamlessly brings a larger-than-life personality into the world of a very good existing song. After the Bronx rapper’s slick cadence and internal rhymes glide across the beat, Minaj provides new highlights like, “She the princess, so f— who you lames is?”

Trailing behind Ice Spice and Minaj on the fan-voted poll was SZA’s “Kill Bill (Remix)” featuring Doja Cat, with almost 28% of the vote. Placing third was Malone’s pop-centric, summer-ready single “Chemical,” which accounted for 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

