Ice Spice Trades Her Trademark Curls for Sleek Hair & Dress in Met Gala Debut

From the Bronx to the Met! Ice Spice made her debut at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 1).

In honor of this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the “Munch” MC (real name Isis Gaston) stunned the A-list audience in a simple yet elegant, body-hugging white sequined Balmain gown. And she traded her signature orange curls for a super-sleek, straightened look. TMZ reported earlier that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who runs the Met Gala, personally invited the “In Ha Mood” rapper after she partnered with Vogue and eBay on an iconic designer’s collection, which was announced during the Met Gala’s livestreamed red carpet.

“I’m just so grateful, I’m so happy to be here. You know, I was like really nervous approaching the carpet. And once I heard everybody screaming, I felt better,” she told Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony. While touching on her “super last-minute” Balmain look, Ice also showed off her accessory of the evening, a bedazzled vintage camera, and explained how she was looking forward to all of the photos she would take tonight.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.