×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ice Spice Trades Her Trademark Curls for Sleek Hair & Dress in Met Gala Debut

This marks the Bronx rapper's first Met Gala.

Ice Spice
Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

From the Bronx to the Met! Ice Spice made her debut at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 1).

In honor of this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the “Munch” MC (real name Isis Gaston) stunned the A-list audience in a simple yet elegant, body-hugging white sequined Balmain gown. And she traded her signature orange curls for a super-sleek, straightened look. TMZ reported earlier that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who runs the Met Gala, personally invited the “In Ha Mood” rapper after she partnered with Vogue and eBay on an iconic designer’s collection, which was announced during the Met Gala’s livestreamed red carpet.

Related

Dua Lipa

2023 Met Gala: Photos From the Red Carpet

“I’m just so grateful, I’m so happy to be here. You know, I was like really nervous approaching the carpet. And once I heard everybody screaming, I felt better,” she told Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony. While touching on her “super last-minute” Balmain look, Ice also showed off her accessory of the evening, a bedazzled vintage camera, and explained how she was looking forward to all of the photos she would take tonight.

Related

Lady Gaga

How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala

Explore

Explore

Ice Spice

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

Ice Spice
Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad