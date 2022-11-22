Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Due to Not Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘F— That Jab’

Ice Cube has confirmed reports that he lost an opportunity to make $9 million because he wouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the newest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast this week, Ice Cube revealed that his refusal to get vaccinated forced him to turn down an acting gig. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—ing jab,” he shared, adding, “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F— that jab and f— y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

He then clarified, “I didn’t turn [$9 million] down. Them motherf—ers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Back in October, it was reported that Ice Cube departed Sony’s upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated. Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June, and the Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai in the director’s seat. The film has since pushed back its production start.

Watch the full episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game featuring Ice Cube below.