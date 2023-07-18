‘iCarly’ Star Jaidyn Triplett Sings Theme Song for SAG-AFTRA Strike

Wake up the members of my nation, the iCarly cast has joined the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Actress Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Millicent in the iconic Nickelodeon show’s reboot, entertained protesters on Tuesday (July 18) by performing the series’ theme song, “Leave It All to Me,” as seen in videos circulating Twitter. In the clip, Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are seen dancing behind her.

SAG-AFTRA, a union representing more than 150,000 actors, went on strike Friday (July 14) after failing to reach a deal with Hollywood’s biggest studios. With the current WGA strike, this marks the first time actors and writers are on strike simultaneously in more than 60 years, according to CNN.

As a result, most film and television productions are on pause as actors call for increased pay and restructured residuals in the streaming service age. Residuals are paid to actors whenever TV shows or movies they’ve appeared in are replayed.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average pay for California actors in 2022 is $27.73 per hour, though that number doesn’t full capture a salary as actors aren’t paid full time, year-round. Additionally, a performer must make $26,470 in one year to qualify for health insurance under SAG-AFTRA — but only 12.7% of SAG-AFTRA members qualify, per CNN, painting a picture of the low pay actors struggle with.

See below for Triplett performing “Leave It All to Me.”

The cast of 'iCarly' sing series theme song "Leave It All To Me" while on strike in newly-shared video. pic.twitter.com/Ph1XqhPxlE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 18, 2023

