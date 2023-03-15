×
HYBE Says There Is No Set Date for BTS Comeback, Asks for Respect for Members’ Privacy

HYBE's BIGHIT Music previously said all seven members would serve in the military and the group is expected to reconvene in 2025.

Bang Si-hyuk, HYBE label chairman, made an appearance on Wednesday (March 15) at the Gwanhun Forum, where he shared a speech and held a press Q&A, discussing the company’s plans to expand K-pop globally. He also touched on plans for BTS following their mandatory military enlist.

Bang revealed that there is no set date for BTS’ comeback as a group, and requested respect for the band’s privacy regarding military service and their plans for their careers. In October, HYBE’s BIGHIT Music said all seven members would serve in the military and the group is expected to reconvene in 2025, though now that date is not confirmed.

Bang also revealed that BTS haven’t yet renewed their contract with HYBE, adding that the company “still has time left” until the boy band’s contracts expire, according to The K-Pop Herald. “We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and I believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends,” he explained.

Just days after the release of their anthology album Proof — released as a celebration of the septet’s ninth anniversary — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook shared in a video posted in June 2022 that they plan to take a break from group activities so they can all have time to work on personal and solo endeavors.

In January, 30-year-old Jin became the first member of the septet to begin his mandatory 18-month stint in the South Korean army. At press time it had not yet been announced when Jin’s bandmates will begin their service.

Additional reporting By Jeyup S. Kwaak.

ad