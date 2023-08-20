Concerts and Events Canceled Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Concerts and other events in Southern California have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Hilary, which weakened from a hurricane before it made landfall Sunday (Aug. 20).

Below, find all the concerts that have been canceled or rescheduled due to the impact of Hilary. The list will be updated with any additional announcements of cancelations and postponements.

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes’ Aug. 20 concert “has been postponed due to the weather emergency caused by Hurricane Hilary,” the Hollywood Bowl announced. The show has been rescheduled for Aug. 28. “Your tickets — including parking, shuttle, and park and ride tickets — are valid for the new date with no action needed on your part. For other ticket options, including exchange, account credit, donation, or refund, please contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org. Please stay safe and take all necessary precautions,” the update said.

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Michael Franti and Spearhead’s Sunday concert at the Greek Theatre has been postponed until Sept. 15 “due to the weather emergency,” the venue said. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Chicago

Chicago’s Sunday concert at Costa Mesa’s Pacific Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Sept. 5. Original tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunds will be available via point of purchase.

Interstellar Music Festival

The Interstellar music festival canceled shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro. “We are deeply sorry to share that the cosmic forces haven’t aligned in our favor for Interstellar this weekend,” festival organizers wrote in an update on the fest’s website. “In light of the approaching Hurricane Hilary, local authorities have made the tough call that the weather conditions pose a significant risk to our festival grounds.”

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions

The music event, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled “due to the predicted high winds and heavy rain stemming from Hurricane Hilary,” an update read. “While we’ll miss gathering with you all, we’re excited to announce that we’re working on something special to keep our community spirit alive!” Virtual offerings from Rich Medina, DJ Roxcizzle, Lacey IQ and Utopia will stream at twitch.tv/grandpark_la from 3-8 p.m. local time.

Young the Giant

San Diego State University postponed Sunday’s concert, which has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU. Tickets are valid for the new date, or refunds will be issued.

KCRW’s Summer Nights

KCRW’s Summer Nights concert on Sunday, set to take place at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, was postponed. The show will now be on Sept. 10.

Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins

Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins were scheduled to perform Sunday at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai. The concert will still go on, but it has been relocated to the indoor Oxnard Performing Arts Center in Oxnard.

Additional Events Affected by Hilary

The Hollywood Reporter reports other events in the Los Angeles area were also canceled, including Sunday’s Dodgers game against the Miami Marlins (which was pushed to Saturday afternoon) and the L.A. Galaxy’s match against Real Salt Lake (rescheduled for Oct. 14).

The HollyShorts Film Festival, which has been going on since Aug. 10, called off its finale for Sunday. A rep for the festival said a paired-down version of the awards was instead set for midnight Saturday, according to THR.

Disneyland Resort’s theme parks will close early on Sunday due to the storm, with a 9 p.m. PT closing scheduled for Disney California Adventure Park and a 10 p.m. PT closing for Disneyland Park.