Trey Anastasio Band, Goose, Pretty Lights, Channel Tres & John Summit Lead Hulaween 2023 Lineup

Hulaween will once again unite the heady forces of dance music and jam bands with its annual soiree, happening in Live Oak, FL this October 26-29.

Leading the lineup are jam favorites The String Cheese Incident, Trey Anastasio Band, Goose, Dispatch and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. From the dance side, headliners include Channel Tres (who indeed recently told Billboard he’s ready for “that big stage type of energy”), along with John Summit, Elderbrook, BLOND:ISH, Manic Focus, Eprom and a headlining set from Pretty Lights, who on Tuesday (April 4) announced this show as part of his 2023 comeback tour. See the complete lineup, featuring more than 90 acts, below.

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Hulaween, which is independently operated by Collectiv Events, the same company behind Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival and the Sacred Rose fest, which debuted last year in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview.

“The festival and concert industry landscape continues to be bought up and homogenized by the majors, so staying the course as true independents and surviving through all of the highs and lows we’ve endured to this milestone 10 year anniversary, is incredible,” says Hulaween co-founder, brand manager and talent buyer Michael Berg.

“We think back fondly of all the people who have been part of the Hula journey with us, and how the team continues to learn and grow to elevate the experience and lineup every year,” Berg continues. “We’ve proudly stayed true to this community and culture we are servicing and hope to keep doing that for at least another 10!”