Hugh Grant Reveals He’s a ‘Rabid Blink’ After Attending BLACKPINK Concert

Hugh Grant is officially hooked on that pink venom. After seeing BLACKPINK perform, the 62-year-old Golden Globe winner took to Twitter to announce his new place among the BLINKs’ ranks.

“Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday,” the film star tweeted Monday (July 3). “Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer.”

In the comments, the girl group’s fanbase was eager to welcome Grant with open arms. “welcome to the family 🖤💗,” replied @BLACKPINKGLOBAL, which is followed by more than a million BLINKs.

“Welcome to our family,” echoed @BLACKPINKMXCO, a community account for fans in Mexico.

The Notting Hill actor was in attendance at Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie’s BST Hyde Park concert in London Sunday night (July 2), as evidenced by his tweet and in photos and videos taken of him at the show. One video shows Grant, who shares 11-year-old daughter Tabitha with ex-partner Tinglan Hong, wearing an official Born Pink hoodie.

BLACKPINK is currently touring the globe in support of its 2022 album, Born Pink, with upcoming shows in France and Vietnam. In August, the K-pop stars will plow through four cities in the U.S. — East Rutherford, N.J.; Las Vegas; San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Fans were pleased to see Jennie looking happy and healthy on stage at the Hyde Park show, just a few short weeks after she had to leave the stage in the midst of a BLACKPINK concert in Melbourne due to health issues. Afterward, the Idol star apologized to fans in a message. “I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment],” she wrote. “Your understanding and support means the world to me.”

See Grant’s tweet below: