Howard Stern Says He’s Considering Running for President After Roe v. Wade Overturn: ‘I’m Not Afraid to Do It’

Howard Stern attends Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society Host A Hamptons Screening Of "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at United Artists East Hampton Cinema on July 13, 2019 in East Hampton, New York.

Howard Stern gave his thoughts after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

The radio host revealed during his Sirius XM show on Monday (June 27) that he is considering a presidential bid with the hopes of abolishing the Electoral College and adding five more Supreme Court justices, noting that his sole focus is to “make the country fair again.”

“I said to [co-host Robin Quivers], ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'” Stern said. “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it.”

To “overturn all this,” if he were president, Stern said he’d add five more justices to the Supreme Court. “I’m really thinking about [running for president] — the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” he said. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this.”

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said of the Roe v. Wade ruling, mentioning “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern later said to a listener.

Stern concluded by stating that the Roe v. Wade overturn is “Trump’s legacy,” adding of the former President, “I hope he’s happy — back alley abortions.”