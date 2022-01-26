Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines.

The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”

“Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird f–king cult,” Stern said, as reported by Mediaite, implying that Meat Loaf was unvaccinated and died of coronavirus. “And somehow really believed that — he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!”

Stern then turned his attention towards the rocker’s family: “I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘You know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.’”

Last week, Meat Loaf’s family shared a statement confirming the news of his death. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

In August, Meat Loaf explained his views on the pandemic with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I hug people in the middle of COVID,” he said. “I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics.”

After the interviewer said that “we’re being controlled by everybody,” Meat Loaf agreed. “Yeah, I know. But not me. If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled,” he said.

It is, however, unclear whether or not Meat Loaf was vaccinated.