Howard Stern Is ‘Dumbfounded’ Over Kid Rock & Travis Tritt’s Transphobia

Howard Stern is speaking out following Kid Rock and Travis Tritt’s transphobic responses to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney teaming up with Anheuser-Busch to promote the brand’s Easy Carry Contest.

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing,” the host said during his SiriusXM radio show on Monday (April 10). “I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love. You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you f—ing want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Stern’s thoughts come a week after Rock posted a video to his social media accounts wearing a white MAGA hat. “Grandpa’s feeling a bit frisky today,” he shared, adding that he wants to make his message as “clear and concise as possible.” He then shot a semi-automatic rifle at three cases of Bud Light, telling the camera, “F— Bud Light, and f— Anheuser-Busch.”

Tritt, meanwhile, shared a series of tweets announcing that he would no longer be working with Anheuser-Busch and removing all of the company’s products from his tour hospitality rider. “I know many other artists who are doing the same,” the singer claimed.

“I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset,” Stern continued. “Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F— Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

Stern added that Rock himself is “flamboyant in his own way,” often wearing “a feather boa, maybe a mink coat” to his show when he would join as a guest. “I feel Kid Rock, his songs are all about living life the way you want, ‘I’m doing my thing man and f— you if you’re not with me,” he continued, then turning his thoughts to Tritt. “Travis Tritt’s statement was, ‘Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled. I have no such fear.’ I would like to interview the guy. I’m coming from a place of, ‘Why you care so much?'”

In a statement received by Billboard since the controversy, a Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”