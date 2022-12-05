×
Howard Stern Calls Out ‘Self Hating’ Kanye West After Hitler Praise

"For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler, what happened to this guy?" Stern said during his radio show.

Howard Stern
Howard Stern on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Kane/GI For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Following Kanye West‘s appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars talk show last week, where he praised and admitted that he loves Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party, Howard Stern is joining the long list of celebrities who are speaking out against the rapper — as it’s hardly the first time in recent months that Ye has spread antisemitic hate speech using his platform. 

During his SiriusXM radio show on Monday (Dec. 5), Stern shared that West’s antisemitism made the alt-right conspiracy theorist Jones appear like “a bleeding heart liberal.” He added, “Alex Jones kept trying to throw him a life preserver and Kanye would just slap it away. It was pretty f—ing crazy.”

“I guess he doesn’t know he is Black,” Stern expressed. “He doesn’t understand what Hitler thought of Jews, Black people. [He] thought they were all inferior. He wanted to sterilize Black people. […] For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler, what happened to this guy? What in his life led him to this mental illness?”

Stern also noted a “psychological theory” that he has about West. “I’m sure I’m not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He’s so self hating,” the radio host then explained. “He wants to wear a hood and pretend he’s a white man. A white man in the Nazi party. In a weird way despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis.”

Listen to Howard Stern’s full SiriusXM episode here.

