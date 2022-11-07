×
Howard Stern Marvels Over Drake’s Deepfake Interview: ‘I Wish I Could Do This’

Stern reacted to the viral phony interview during his show.

To promote the release of their freshly released joint album, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage went on a fake press tour — complete with  a Vogue cover, NPR Tiny Desk concert and a cheeky appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

On Monday (Nov. 7), Stern himself reacted to the deepfake interview during his show, jokingly quipping, “Whenever I have to visit my mother, I wish I could do this.”

Drake did such a good job that news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real, and that’s sort of the weird thing about our lives now,” Stern said before playing a clip from Good Day Atlanta, in which the two reporters discussed Drizzy’s comments on settling down and marriage.

“We have enough material from all the shows we’ve done, we could do a whole show like that,” Stern said. “How great is that?”

In the very convincing deepfake, Drake let fans know the type of porn he enjoys. “Top, the highest tier of top givers,” he explains in the clip, which appeared to be resurfaced from a previous Stern interview. “That’s what I what I consistently, on a daily, tune into. Those are like the real superstars,” he adds, muffling giggles with his fellow guest.

Though he shares a son, Adonis Graham, with French artist Sophie Brussaux, Drake hasn’t settled down. “I’m sure I could, you know,” he tells Stern of getting married. “I think that eventually once all this is said and done for us, that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully it’s not too late.”

He added that he usually dates four or five women at a time. “I don’t know, hopefully I’ll find somebody,” he explains. “The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

Watch Stern’s reaction below.

