How to Watch the 2022 Met Gala

It’s the first Monday in May, which only means one thing: the 2022 Met Gala is upon us. After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and delayed to last September for its 2021 edition, the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art — and arguably the biggest night in fashion — is back on its regularly scheduled day with A-listers and designers prepping to hit the carpet outside the museum on Monday evening (May 2).

While the 2021 benefit celebrated the sprawling lexicon that is American fashion, this year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, focuses in on a more distinct era of the country’s sartorial history — the Gilded Age of 1870 to 1900 — for the second part of the two-year anthology. In addition to the fashion parade hosted by Anna Wintour and this year’s co-chairs (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda), the gala will also kick off the Institute’s latest exhibition on display inside the Anna Wintour Costume Center and beyond.

In a special video released by Vogue ahead of the exclusive event, Met Gala mainstay Sarah Jessica Parker expounded on just how seriously invitees should take the dress code each year. “All I ever think about is the theme and influence,” she said. “Whenever I go to the Met, I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to ten months working on it. How do you not arrive exhausted by the details of, like, getting it right? All these people came together and worked really, really hard to put together an extraordinary exhibit and it all is academic and historical…

“It is an assignment and you should interpret it, and it should be labor intensive and it should be challenging,” she continued. “And it would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night … But that is not the assignment. The assignment is the theme.”

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet will be livestreamed by Vogue on its website starting at 6 p.m. ET. The event will also be broadcast across the fashion bible’s digital and social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

While you wait to tune into all the high-fashion ensembles, vote for your favorite Met Gala looks by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West in Billboard‘s latest polls here, here, here, and here.