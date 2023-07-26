How to Watch the Mastercard Artist Accelerator Showcase

After being announced at the top of the year, the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, a Web3 spotlight program that offered musicians and fans with educational tools, ends on a high note with brand-new music.

Billboard will present the musical output of a batch of emerging acts around the globe, including Emily Vu, Manu Manzo, Cocoa Sarai, Young Athena, and LeriQ. The group leaned on the program’s Web3 capabilities to create their songs using the AI Music Studio and incorporating the Mastercard sonic branding. In addition to the performances hosted by Billboard’s Tetris Kelly, the program features an interview with Billboard News Director Colin Stutz, as well as a special message from the President of Billboard, Mike Van. Fans can claim each song as an NFT on the OneOf Marketplace, beginning during the live showcase.

Viewers can tune in via Billboard’s Youtube channel, which boasts more than 3.7 million subscribers, on Thursday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ET to catch the Mastercard Artist Accelerator Showcase presented by Billboard.

“Music is a universal passion, inspiring us, moving us, and bringing us together,” said Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar in a statement. “With the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, we are expanding access and driving connections further with cutting-edge Web3 technology. Our vision is to bridge passion and purpose, spotlighting amazing emerging artists and creating an interactive community that allows participants to learn, experiment and grow together.”

To learn more about the program and its featured artists, head over to Mastercard’s Artist Accelerator website.