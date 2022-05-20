How to Watch the EDC Las Vegas 2022 Livestream

The 2022 edition of EDC Las Vegas thumps to life starting Friday (May 20) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Featuring more than 300 acts playing across nine stages and four art cars, the desert festival expects to draw roughly 475,000 attendees over three days.

Can’t make it? Don’t sweat it. EDC producer Insomniac Events is hosting a festival livestream featuring sets from the event’s largest stages — kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW and circuitGROUNDS — via the company’s InsomniacTV channel. Find the stream below. The event is also happening via Roblox, TikTok and content creation app Lomotif. The stream begins at 5 p.m. PT.

Artists streaming live from EDC Las Vegas include Fisher, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Alesso, ARMNHMR, Charlotte de Witte, Whipped Cream, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, Illenium, Joel Corry, John Summit, LP Giobbi, Moore Kismet, San Holo, Vintage Culture and many others.

Additionally, backstage interviews and additional live performances will happen via Insomniac Radio, available online and via the Insomniac app.

This is the first time EDC Las Vegas — the world’s biggest electronic music festival — has happened during its regularly scheduled May dates since 2019, with the 2020 event canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 event pushed to last October. “There’s people that need this in their lives in a big way,” Insomniac Event’s Founder and CEO told Billboard of EDC last fall. “It helps them manage their anxiety or whatever they’re struggling with. The personal messages, the thoughts of suicide, people that were not happy…. The amount of stories that I would get and we get on other channels, I mean, it was a lot.”

Join in on the return celebration by streaming the festival all weekend long.