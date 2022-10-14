How to Watch BTS’ Live ‘Yet to Come’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert

Heads up, ARMY: BTS is performing in concert this weekend, and you’re all invited to watch.

The guys of the world’s biggest boy band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have partnered with Weverse to livestream a festival-style show for millions of fans, who are invited to attend virtually from all over the world. Keep reading to see all the details on how to tune in.

What Is the <Yet to Come> Concert?

<Yet to Come> in Busan is a global livestreamed BTS concert, planned to showcase the boyband’s support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Busan is one of four cities in the running to host the event — a world’s fair proposed to take place in 2030 — with Rome; Odesa, Ukraine; and

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia also being considered. The Bureau International des Expositions will vote on the winning host country next year.

In July, the BTS boys were appointed honorary ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. The band was chosen “because they understand the importance of the World Expo and share the same values,” according to a statement from BTS’ record label, Big Hit.

When and Where Will the Concert Take Place?

BTS is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. ET) this Saturday (Oct. 15). They’ll take the stage in Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea.

The concert’s venue was originally planned to be Ilgwang Special Stage, but Big Hit later announced in a September press release that the location had been changed to Busan Asiad Main Stadium “to preserve the main purpose of the concert and for the audience to have a smooth, enjoyable and accessible viewing experience.”

How to Watch on Weverse

First, you’ll need to make a free account on Weverse using your email.

Then, come concert time, all you’ll need to do to watch BTS perform on your computer is click this link. Alternatively, stream the concert on the mobile Weverse app or on the Weverse Smart TV app.

The livestream will have eight different languages available for subtitles to help ensure that ARMY from around the world can enjoy the show. The languages are Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai.

No RSVP is required to watch the show.