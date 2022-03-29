2022 Grammys: When & How to Watch the Show Online for Free

BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Music’s biggest night is back! After being postponed a few months due to the omicron surge, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3).

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah returns to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billie Eilish Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news

Nominees include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Kanye West, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Coldplay, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, H.E.R., Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

BTS, Rodrigo, Eilish, Brothers Osbourne, Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow are all announced to perform.

Apart from an iconic gramophone statue, winners at the 2022 Grammys will be gifted with a Bulova watch engraved with their name and Grammy category.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which takes place ahead of the big show, will stream live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Keep reading to find out the how and when to watch the 2022 Grammys from your TV or laptop.

How to Watch the Grammys on CBS

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air exclusively on CBS on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. If you have cable (or an HDTV antenna), simply check your local listings for channel information to watch the show. The awards ceremony can also be streamed live by signing into CBS.com and via the CBS app for Amazon Fire TV users.

For those who don’t have TV, the 2022 Grammys will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch the Grammys on Paramount+

Paramount+ subscribers can watch the show live, or on-demand, via the Paramount+ app. If you’re not subscribed to Paramount+, sign up today and receive your first seven days free. The monthly subscription will cost $9.99 a month after the free trial, but you can cancel at any time.

How to Watch the Grammys on FuboTV

Not familiar with FuboTV? If you’ve been looking for live TV for a decent price, you might want to give it a try. With Fubo TV, you can watch hundreds of cable, network and sports channels. Fubo’s Pro packages ($69.99 a month) comes with over 111 channels inclduing ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, FX, TLC, AMC, MSNBC, ESPN, FS1 and Nickelodeon. Also included in your subscription: over 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR and unlimited streaming on up to 10 devices.

How to Watch the Grammys on Hulu

Are the Grammys on Hulu? Yes! To watch awards shows live, you’ll need Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month). The subscription gets you access to over 75 live channels and loads of on-demand content that you can watch at home or on the go. Hulu + Live TV includes CBS, ABC, NBC, CW and Fox along with popular entertainment channels such as ET, Bravo, Comedy Central, E!, Freeform, Lifetime, MTV, VH1,OWN, TBS, TNT, and USA.

Plus, you get access to everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, and there’s an option to add HBO Max, Starz and other channels to your streaming package for an additional fee.

More Ways to Watch the Grammys Online

Finding the right streaming package for live television takes a little digging. Unfortunately, Vidgo and Philo don’t carry CBS, but there are other affordable packages floating around. For example, AT&T’s Direct TV Stream starts at $59.99 a month for a limited time. You’ll get over 65 local channels and cable channels, and the current promo will save you up to $30 over three months.

If you’re a Sling TV subscriber, the platform doesn’t have CBS, but members can watch CBS and other local channels with an AirTV Antenna. You can also watch CBS on Roku and Google Chromecast via the CBS and Paramount+ apps.