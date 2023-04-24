Here’s How Taylor Swift Cut Her Hand Mid-Concert: ‘It Was My Fault Completely’

Taylor Swift saw that her fans were concerned about her literal “Death By a Thousand Cuts” moment, during which she somehow acquired a gnarly injury on her left palm during one of her recent Eras Tour shows in Houston. Don’t worry, though — she says she’s completely fine.

In a Monday (April 24) post on her social media accounts, shared one day after she finished out a weekend of three concerts at NRG Stadium, the 33-year-old pop star revealed what happened to her and her guitar chord-playing hand during her Saturday (April 22) concert. “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she began, captioning three dynamic, sparkly photos from the trio of performances.

“Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta,” Swift continued, before revealing how she injured herself. “PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm.”

“It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded,” she joked. “Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Swifties have been buzzing about the “Anti-Hero” singer’s endurance ever since photos of her hand injury cropped up online following the second Houston show. Fans couldn’t believe how the pop star was able to continue through the rest of her three-hour set without any indication that she was in pain, despite the chunk of missing skin on the bottom part of her palm.

One fan even traced back photos from the night to identify when the injury must have occurred: during a costume change in between the songs “Tolerate It” and “Ready For It.” Another Swiftie tweeted, “i cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. we do not deserve her.”