See How Harry Styles Pulled Off All the Stunts in His ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video

Filled with trippy sets and absurd scenarios, Harry Styles‘ “Late Night Talking” music video feels like a crazy dream from start to finish. And now, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video shared on his YouTube channel on Tuesday (Sept. 6), you can see exactly how the pop star and his crew pulled off all those stunts, from the infinite bed sheet tunnels Styles army-crawled through to the mattress that magically drove through the streets of London.

In the new video, Styles is captured on his hands and knees clambering through an elevated passage of white sheets, following close behind a backward-moving camera as he sings the lyrics to “Late Night Talking,” the second single off of his May-released third studio album Harry’s House. Later, a crew member sitting precariously on a ladder films the Grammy winner with a hand-held camera as he snuggles in close with a couple of his costars.

Styles is then shown posing as a live attraction in an art gallery, seated on a bed that’s rigged to a set of tracks. As it moves forward, the lighting changes and another off-camera crew member hands him a tray with spaghetti and meatballs, revealing exactly how they filmed one of the more random sequences in the whimsical final product. And towards the end, behind-the-scenes footage captures onlookers lined up on the streets of London to watch as a truck pulls a bed — on which the 28-year-old singer and some band members sit — behind it.

In the final product, it’s made to look as though the bed is zipping through the city, past Buckingham Palace, completely on its own accord.

Uploaded in mid-July, the “Late Night Talking” video was directed by Bradley and Pablo and serves as the second of Styles’ Harry’s House music videos. It follows the video for lead single “As It Was,” directed by Tanu Muino.

See behind-the-scenes footage of Harry Styles filming his “Late Night Talking” music video below.