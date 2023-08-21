Hoobastank Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube & ‘The Reason’ Is You

Hoobastank is officially a member of the Billion Views Club, as the band’s music video for its 2004 track “The Reason” just reached the milestone Monday (Aug. 21) on YouTube.

The visual for the track, which features current members Doug Robb, Chris Hesse, Dan Estrin as well as original bassist Markku Lappalainen, centers on a woman who continually gets hit by a car. Each time the woman gets hit, the members of the group try various tactics to prevent the traumatic event from happening over and over again, until ultimately she’s able to get up and walk away unscathed by the incident.

Related Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary by Teasing Ben Affleck Inspired Lyrics

“When we wrote this song, and later shot the video, never in our wildest dreams could we have predicted the reach, longevity and connection it would have with you, our fans and listeners around the world,” the group captioned a video of them pretending to be unimpressed by the milestone. “We hope it continues to reach people, old and new, for years to come. A billion views is incredible. On to the next billion. Thank you all. Every single one of you.”

“The Reason” was released in 2004 as the second single from Hoobastank’s sophomore album of the same name. The track became the group’s first and only top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent a total of 38 weeks on the chart peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre tally. The track additionally hit No. 1 on Alternative Airplay.

Revisit the video for “The Reason” above, and see Hoobastank’s celebratory post below.