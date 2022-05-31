HONOR & Billboard Team Up For Global Buzz Playlist: Harry Styles, Yuna & More

HONOR and Billboard have joined forces for an electric playlist featuring some of the most buzzworthy acts from all around the world. In celebration of the global tech brand’s newest release, the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, the global sounds of the UK, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Germany and Spain have been compiled into a 30-track playlist for your listening pleasure. Scroll on below to bask in the Global Buzz playlist featuring the likes of Harry Styles, Yuna, Becky G and more, a compilation that can be enjoyed using the HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, of course.

