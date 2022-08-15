20 Questions With HoneyLuv: On Her Time In The Military & Seeing Female Producers ‘Getting the Credit We Deserve’

The ongoing buzz around HoneyLuv was notched up another level this past weekend when the producer played her first every headlining show in Los Angeles. Taking place on the patio of L.A.’s Academy during the venue’s ongoing Day Trip party, the sold out show had the crowd moving en masse, even in the midst of the weekend heatwave.

HoneyLuv is indeed as hot as current temperatures, with the producer — one of Billboard‘s 2022 dance artists to watch — picking up major traction this year via “Your Tongue” and “365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive),” a pair of scorching house and tech house singles that have been unmissable at clubs and festivals.

The Cleveland-born, L.A.-based artist born Taylor Character has also of course been playing these hits out hard during her current 365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive ) Tour, which this summer has hit every major U.S. market — making stops at Electric Forest, Outsidelands and HARD Summer — and wraps up on September 2 with an exclamation point of a show at Ushuaïa in Ibiza.

Amidst this run, we caught up with HoneyLuv to talk about her rise, her enduring love of Bow Wow and how her time in the military made her a better artist.

1. Where are you in the world right now, and what’s the setting like?

I am currently in Costa Rica, deep in the mountains, surrounded by fresh trees, fresh air, howling monkeys and clear views of the Pacific Ocean.

2. What is the first album or piece of music you bought for yourself, and what was the medium?

I thought I wasn’t going to be able to remember, but it came to me right away. The first piece of music I bought was the Lil Bow Wow album, Beware of Dog. I played that CD front to back, side to side. I was a huge Bow Wow fan back then — and still am. He was from the same state I was but different cities. So, he was close to home and at the age with his success, I felt it really motivated me to do things outside the box.

3. What did your parents do for a living when you were a kid, and what do or did they think of what you do for a living now?

My dad had owned his own trucking company. My mother was working for the state government when I was growing up. My parents, I don’t think had an idea of what I would do honestly. I was into any and everything, whether it was sports, modeling, or acting. So they never really pushed me or my sisters to do a specific profession and allowed us to do whatever we liked. I will say they probably wouldn’t have thought I would be a DJ, but I’m sure they knew I would do something out of the ordinary.

4. What’s the first non-gear thing you bought for yourself when you started making money as an artist?

It probably was a nice meal at a nice restaurant, pretty sure it was. I’m a huge foodie, and that’s where most of my money goes. No restaurant will go untouched!

5. If you had to recommend one album for someone looking to get into dance music, what would you give them?

Cajmere’s a.k.a. Green Velvet’s Underground Goodies EP, released on Af-Ryth-Mix Sounds. It’s important to know the origin and to know where this music comes from, and I feel this is the perfect EP for someone looking to get into the scene.

6. What’s the last song you listened to?

The last song I listened to was Usher’s “Bad Girl.”

7. You served in the navy before turning to music full-time. Are there lessons from your time in the service that you apply to your current vocation?

I would say there are a couple things. I went in as a pretty well-rounded person, but I would say I came out a lot sharper. Being in the military made me a lot more organized, having everything in order makes for a smooth ride. I would also say being more diligent, not allowing myself to slack and to be on top of everything — a self-starter and motivator.

8. How did the proliferation of livestreaming during the pandemic affect your career?

I feel livestreaming really helped get my name out there as a house DJ. I did a few shows here and there during that time, and it really gave me that leverage to go out into the real world and showcase my talents. It’s still surreal to look back on sometimes.

9. You’ve had a massive rise over the last year. Was there a single moment in the last 12 months when you felt like, “Okay, I’ve made it.”

I wish I could say that, but I don’t think I’m at a point where I’m comfortable saying those words yet. I feel this journey of mine has definitely been a unique one, and I’ve definitely had tons of small and big wins, but to say I’ve made it, I truly don’t think I’m there yet. Maybe if you ask me this in the next five years, I will probably have a different answer for you. Til then, I’m still out here grinding and hungrier than ever.

10. You’ve played some of the most influential clubs and festivals in North America: Coachella, EDC Vegas, Space Miami, Lightning In a Bottle. Is there a fest or venue that’s closest to your heart or that you feel does things particularly well?

Most of the venues that I have played where I have felt this energy have been in the great city of New York. It’s just something about that city that just makes my heart happy. Whether I’m playing at the Brooklyn Mirage or Elsewhere, I feel at home every time — and my heart is oh so happy when I see New York City on my schedule.

11. You’re in the middle of your Thr33 6ix 5ive tour. What are your rules for staying healthy on the road?

Well, sleep is very important. I make sure to get my rest, so that means I’m not out partying every night ’til the sun comes up. In between shows, I’m also going to pilates everyday, and I have a pretty healthy eating habits. So I’m always refreshed and ready to go for the next show.

12. What’s your take on the term “tech house,” and do you feel it’s the label that best describes what you do?

There are tons of sub-genres within that label, and I would say I tend to be on the more soulful groovy side of tech house but, I wouldn’t say that’s the best way to describe what I do. A house DJ is what I am, which means I’m playing everything in that house — whether it’s tech house, classic house, Latin house, afro house, acid house and a sprinkle of rhythmic techno.

13. What’s the most exciting thing happening in electronic music right now?

For me, it is seeing all the females getting the attention and credit we deserve. More and more of us are on these major lineups, and taking our place with confidence. Especially for my sistas, it’s such a beautiful thing to see and to be a part of. My heart is so happy.

14. What’s the most annoying thing happening in electronic music right now?

The most annoying, I will have to keep to myself. I was taught that if I don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.

15. When you’re not listening to electronic music, what are you listening to?

You can find me vibing out to some ’90s and early ’00s R&B. I also love listening to smooth and classic jazz as well.

16. If you could go back in time to any era of dance music history, to when would you go, and why?

I would love to go back to the ’90s. I feel everything was better music-wise then. I would have loved to experience a hot and sweaty warehouse party and to collect all the tunes that were being played during that time — because I find myself finding so many good jams from that era during my many crate-digging sessions.

17. If you could choose any artist, alive or dead, to collab with, who would it be?

I would have to say Rihanna. I’m a huge RiRi fan and I feel we could definitely make something groovy, deep and sexy. Straight vibes. Holla at me Robyn!

18. What’s the best business decision you’ve ever made?

Getting a business manager. I’m still learning this whole process, and to have someone there to help guide you business-wise makes it so much easier.

19. Who was your greatest mentor, and what was the best advice they gave you?

I would say life was my greatest mentor. Watching other people make choices in their life and learning from them really helped me to make certain choices in my life. The greatest advice life gave me, was to live it to the fullest each and everyday because tomorrow is not promised.

20. One piece of advice you’d give to your younger self?

Don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t possible; anything in this world is attainable.