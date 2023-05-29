Hollywood Vampires Delay U.S. Concerts After Johnny Depp Fractures Ankle

The Hollywood Vampires are rescheduling a handful of U.S. concerts as Johnny Depp recovers from an ankle fracture.

The rock supergroup — consisting of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen — took to Instagram on Monday (May 29) to explain the actor’s injury and announce new dates for three East Coast shows, which were originally scheduled for this week.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel,” the Hollywood Vampires wrote in the post.

The band added that Depp is “devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Upcoming concerts in Boston; Manchester, N.H. and Bethel, N.Y., will now take place on July 28, 29 and 30, respectively. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

The Hollywood Vampires will launch their overseas tour beginning June 8 at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania, followed by dates in Europe and the United Kingdom through late July.

Depp also shared an update about his ankle injury in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 29).

“It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better,” Depp wrote in his letter, referencing the Cannes Film Festival and a tribute concert to Jeff Beck. “Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

