Hilary Duff Hilariously Reacts to Kids Thinking She’s Lindsay Lohan: ‘Live It Learn It’

It’s Hilary Duff, b—–es. That’s what the Lizzie McGuire star had to say when she shared a clip on Instagram Stories Feb. 17 of a classroom of young students mistaking her for Lindsay Lohan. In the priceless TikTok video, the kids are promised a pizza party if they could correctly identify the photos of various 2000s stars, and suffice to say, they’re not getting that pizza any time soon.

The students in the video were shown a picture of the Younger star posing next to the cartoon version of her iconic character Lizzie McGuire. One of the kids then confidently shouted, “Lindsay! Lindsay Lohan!” before declaring, “I’m smart!” Another asserted Duff is “From Jessie.”

The How I Met Your Father actress shared her good-natured reaction to the video, which has nearly 8 million views, writing in all caps on her Story, “Although it’s Hilary Duff b—–es aka ‘Lizzie,’ live it learn it. Floral pants are back.”

Duff also touched on how far she’s come since her days as a 2000s Disney teen idol, writing at the bottom of her post, “Man am I happy to not have to be ‘good’ for the kids anymore.” Back in the day, she was known for starring roles in films such as Cadet Kelly and A Cinderella Story, as well as for playing the lead character in Lizzie McGuire and The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Apparently, she isn’t the only star unrecognizable to this generation of school-age children. When shown a photo of Miley Cyrus dressed up as her iconic Disney character Hannah Montana, the class guessed JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry and Britney Spears. Funnily enough, the kids then thought that Ashley Tisdale as her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans was Hannah Montana.

Watch the class of kids hilariously fumble their chances at a pizza party below: