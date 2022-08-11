Hilary Duff Gives a Shout-Out to Working Parents as She Has to Leave Her Sick Daughter at Home

Hilary Duff attends the “How I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the show’s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Hilary Duff is letting working parents everywhere know that she sympathizes with their hard work in order to provide for their children.

In a Wednesday Instagram Story, the actress revealed that her youngest daughter, Mae Bair, has hand, foot and mouth disease, which has made it hard for her to power through work while being worried.

“Mae Mae has hand foot mouth and none of my other kids have ever had hand foot and mouth, so I’ve never seen it before,” Duff said.

According to the CDC, hand foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious ailment that often affects children under 5 years old and is characterized by fever and flu-like symptoms, mouth sores and skin rash. The disease is common and usually not serious and can be resolved within seven to 10 days.

“That looks awful, and I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I am at work and I love my job so much, but this is a little shout-out to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that,” she continued.

Before concluding her message, the 34-year-old wanted to assure all the parents out there that they’re doing just fine. “I’m sitting here feeling sorry for myself basically, but you’re doing a good job. Just like I know I’m doing a good job in working for my family…but poor little baby. And all of this feels so weird to not be there with her.”

Duff has three children — 9-year-old Luca Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and 3-year-old Bank Violet Bair and Mae Mae with husband Matthew Koma.

Watch Duff’s Instagram Story before it disappears here.