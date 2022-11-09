Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family Contracted COVID, RSV, the Flu & More: ‘Tis the Season!’

Mom probs! Hilary Duff hopped on social media on Tuesday (Nov. 8) to share an update on her family and the barrage of sickness that has taken over their house.

“Hi, everyone! I haven’t been on in a minute,” she said in an Instagram Story while bundled up in a turtleneck and faux fur coat. “That’s because my whole family has had COVID, hand foot mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu — we had it all. Agh! I’m sure every single family is dealing with this right now. ‘Tis. The. Season.

“But I’m on because I’m having, like, a really cool moment, I’m filming on the Warner Bros. ranch today,” she continued. “And this place has so much history. My trailer is parked in front of a pool that was built just for Lucille Ball to exercise in, to swim in. How baller is that? What a G.”

The Younger alum didn’t reveal the project she was filming; Duff has always kept it forthright about the struggles of balancing parenthood with her career. Back in August, she used her Instagram Stories to send a sympathetic message to working parents when she had to leave her sick daughter at home with a bout of hand, foot and mouth disease.

“You’re doing a good job. Just like I know I’m doing a good job in working for my family” she said at the time, “but poor little baby. And all of this feels so weird to not be there with her.”

Check out Duff’s latest mom update here before it expires.