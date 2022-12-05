×
Hilary Duff Shares How She Overcame ‘Horrifying’ Battle With Eating Disorder: ‘I’m Appreciating My Health’

"Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" Duff shared.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Hilary Duff attends the ‚ÄúHow I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the show‚Äôs first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Hilary Duff photographed on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/GI

Hilary Duff is the January cover star of Women’s Health Australia, and in the accompanying cover story, she and her personal trainer Dominic Leeder discuss how the superstar shifted her focus to being strong above all else.

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’” the How I Met Your Father actress shared, adding that she battled a “horrifying” year-long eating disorder when she was 17.

However, her perspective is different now. “[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body,” the 35-year-old admitted. “Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet.”

Leeder also added his own perspective of Duff through working with her. “I don’t feel like she’ll mind me saying this: yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary,” he said of his celebrity client. “What’s more important to her is her family and work. When she comes home from work, she wants to spend time with her family because she spends very little time with them when she’s hard at work, so every moment counts.”

