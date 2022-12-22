‘All Is Not Calm’ in Hilary Duff’s Hilarious Family Christmas Card

Hilary Duff has three children 10 years and younger under her roof, so you can be all but certain that her Christmas won’t be a “Silent Night.” In a hilarious Wednesday (Dec. 21) Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer-actress shared her holiday card with her husband, musician Matthew Koma, and their family, featuring an adorably chaotic group photo.

The How I Met Your Father actress and Koma (born Matthew Bair) appear to be held hostage as they sit back-to-back in separate chairs in the photo. Tied together by a string of Christmas lights held by 10-year-old son Luca — whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — she and Koma exchange worried looks, their mouths covered by duct tape.

On the floor sits the couple’s two daughters, 4-year-old Banks and 1-year-old Mae, who’s enjoying a tray of cupcakes with reckless abandon.

“A Duff some Bairs and a Comrie,” the envelope reads, while the card itself notes, “Happy holidays. All is not calm.”

Just a few hours prior, the Lizzie McGuire star had posted a sweet third anniversary tribute to Koma, whom she married Dec. 21, 2019. Sharing photos from their wedding and various adventures over the years, Duff wrote, “I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it.”

“Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with,” she added.

See Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s family Christmas card below: