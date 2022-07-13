Chromeo & TroyBoi Lead Lineup for Denver’s High Ground Festival in September

The full lineup is out for Denver’s High Ground music festival, with electro-funk heroes Chromeo and bass heavyweight TroyBoi as headliners.

The bill also includes Tokimonsta, What So Not, Elohim, Gioli & Assia, Shallou, Aluna, Maddy O’Neil, indie/electronic acts slenderbodies and Łaszewo, along with many additional global and local artists across the electronic spectrum, with bookers giving particular attention to the lineup’s diversity and inclusivity.

High Ground lifts off Sept. 10-11 at the Denver Polo Club, located just south of the Colorado capital. The 18-plus event also features murals, live painters, installations and light-based art, along food, local vendors and more. The boutique festival hosts 4,000 attendees per day, and tickets are on sale now. Prices begin at $150 for a two-day pass, with a VIP option available starting at $225.

Produced by Denver-based Levitate Events, High Ground debuted in 2021 at the city’s Levitt Pavilion. The festival was founded by 25-year-old Noah Levinson, a graduate of the NYU Clive Davis Institute of Record Music. He operates the event alongside with mother, a lawyer and lifelong Grateful Dead fan.

“High Ground is designed for those who wish to dive deeper and discover something new,” Levinson told 303 Magazine ahead of last year’s festival. “We’ve built the importance of nature and spirituality deeply into the branding of the festival, and since we’re creating a community around the experience as a whole, we beckon our revelers to embrace these messages in a way that is meaningful for themselves.”

See the full lineup below.