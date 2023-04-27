Japan’s Hi-STANDARD Set to Release ‘I’M A RAT’ on Vinyl as Tribute to Late Drummer Akira Tsuneoka

Japanese punk rockers Hi-STANDARD announced that their new single “I’M A RAT,” released digitally April 19, will drop as a 7-inch picture disc via their U.S. label, Fat Wreck Chords.

Originally slated for digital release only, the physical version is a tribute to late drummer Akira Tsuneoka, who died Feb. 14 at the age of 51. All proceeds from the disc will be donated to Tsuneoka’s family.

Fat Mike of NOFX, owner of Fat Wreck Chords, first suggested the new single be released on vinyl to the surviving band members in response to the news of the drummer’s death. “This 7 inch means more to me than anyone can know,” he says. “When NOFX first played with Hi-STANDARD in 1995 in Tokyo, we became lifelong friends. I flew them out to SF in 95 and produced their first album. Then NOFX took them on tour for the next year. We were more than close. Hi-STANDARD are a band that I am truly proud of. What people don’t know is that at one point they were the fucking biggest selling band on Fat Wreck Chords. They are the only FAT band that can sell out STADIUMS!”

“This 7 inch is not about that,” the NOFX frontman continues. “This 7 inch is about the last song Hi-STANDARD ever recorded with their drummer Akira Tsuneoka. What a sweet talented man. He always had a smile on his face, and he was always the first to be in the studio. He was an amazing drummer and he will be missed by all who knew him. I hope you’re hangin out with Bohnam, Barnes, and Moon up in drummer hell! Will never forget you Tsune…. RIP.“

According to the label founder, born Michael Burkett, the picture disc will be “specially designed with the cover art of ‘I’m a Rat’ on the A side and a photo of Akira Tsuneoka printed on the B side.“